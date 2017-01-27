Your Valentine’s Day Celebration already planned out….

Our friends offer great Valentine’s day opportunities…Listen the week of 2/6 for your chance to win…

DINNER – Overlooking the beautiful St. John’s River at the new 5 Loaves 2 Fish Cafe!  You love the food truck, now enjoy the cafe in the Ameris Building on Riverplace.  The special Valentine’s Dinner is AWESOME…get details by clicking here

 

 

 

 

FLOWERS – Nobody does flower arrangements like the Jacksonville icon Kuhn Flowers!  See their gorgeous arrangements…click here

 

 

 

 

 

CANDY – What’s Valentine’s Day without candy?  And nothing says ‘special’ better than Sweet Pete’s!  See what I mean, by clicking here

 

 

 

 

A SHOW – The FSCJ Artist Series presents Jersey Boys!  Get the details by clicking here

 

 

