Tim Tebow is known for so much but what stands out the most is is love for God and the way he shows kindness to the least of these. The past few years, an event called Night to Shine has encouraged many people with special needs to feel valued. It’s a prom night where they get to be pampered, walk a red carpet and make so many memories. The 2017 Night to Shine is the biggest ever represented in 50 states and 11 countries. You can be a part of the one here in Northeast Florida! find out more here

Related