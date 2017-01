Becca is 17 years old and the past couple years has battled cancer. Just recently doctors told her the heartbreaking news that she doesn’t have much time left. This is why she made a list of what she wants to accomplish. One of those things is to encourage you to do an act of kindness and then post on Twitter with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo…this is catching on and hopefully will go even more viral! See the full story here

