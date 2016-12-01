Operation Tennessee

More than 20 area churches are gathering together to help the families affected by the fires in Tennessee. Items are being gathered that will be transported by truck to the areas in need.

We’d like to have the truck loaded and ready to leave Wednesday so the supplies will be in the hands of those who need it by Thursday. WILL YOU HELP?

Items needed: (All sizes)

Clothes

Shoes

Coats

New underwear and socks

Toiletry items

Diapers and Wipes

Bottled Water

WHERE TO BRING YOUR ITEMS (click here)