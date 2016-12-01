Operation Tennessee

More than 20 area churches are gathering together to help the families affected by the fires in Tennessee. Items are being gathered that will be transported by truck to the areas in need.
We’d like to have the truck loaded and ready to leave Wednesday so the supplies will be in the hands of those who need it by Thursday. WILL YOU HELP?
Items needed: (All sizes)
- Clothes
- Shoes
- Coats
- New underwear and socks
- Toiletry items
- Diapers and Wipes
- Bottled Water
Hi! The verbiage says more than 20 churches are participating but when I hit the link of where to take my items, the only one that comes up is Journey church. Do you have a list of all the churches where items can be donated? Thank you!
I do not. It is my understanding that the truck is at Journey Church and that is where the drop off is. I do not have a list of the participating churches.
