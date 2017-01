With so much construction going on around the Town Center Mall it’s hard to keep up with everything. We’ve mentioned a few of the stores to look out for, but below is a more complete list. I can assure you, even if you have never heard of one of these stores, chances are you will like it.

https://coastaljax.com/featured/whats-coming-st-johns-town-center-2017/?utm_content=buffer63074&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer