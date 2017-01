Kuddos to Kraft Foods who also owns Heinz. They are giving all of their salaried employees the Monday following the Superbowl off from work. They decided this would be a better investment than spending millions on a commercial. I love this idea. They are even trying to get the day off as a new official holiday.

