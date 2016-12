The St. Augustine Aquarium is now open for visitors. The new facility is off Route 16. The first phase opened with a hands on interactive snorkeling adventure. You can get up close to Stringray and sharks, Seahorses and other Marine life. This could be a fun family adventure for the holidays.

