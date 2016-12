We have choices in life…Get Bitter or Get Better. After the Fire Marshall ordered that decorative money be removed from the walls of Lynches Irish Pub, the owner decided to Bless the Firefighters with the cash. It’s an amazing example of turning the other cheek. Read more about it below.

