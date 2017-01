Taylor set out to help girls in town be able to see the new movie “Hidden Figures”. She is interested in becoming an Astronaut when she grows up. Her go fund me page raised over 9 thousand dollars. Read more on how she will help 175 others this weekend. Way to go Taylor!

http://www.news4jax.com/news/morning-show/local-teen-raises-funds-for-girls-to-see-hidden-figures-with-hopes-to-inspire